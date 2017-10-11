Watch this 11-year-old girl find out her 2-year wait to be adopted is finally over

More Videos 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him Pause 2:23 Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 3:42 Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top 1:08 Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice' 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 1:57 Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue 1:25 Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB 0:43 What are the tallest buildings in Columbia? 1:32 UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire 1:33 Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Utah girl is overjoyed to learn she's joining a 'forever family' Eleven-year-old Tannah Butterfield was caught on security video at her South Jordan, Utah, school the moment that the school's office manager told Tannah her adoption would be finalized. Eleven-year-old Tannah Butterfield was caught on security video at her South Jordan, Utah, school the moment that the school's office manager told Tannah her adoption would be finalized. Jackie Alexander via Instagram

