PornHub, the world's most popular pornography website, may have been inadvertently infecting millions with malware run through its ad platform.
PornHub, the world's most popular pornography website, may have been inadvertently infecting millions with malware run through its ad platform. leolintang Getty Images/iStockphoto
PornHub, the world's most popular pornography website, may have been inadvertently infecting millions with malware run through its ad platform. leolintang Getty Images/iStockphoto

National

Virus on world's most popular porn site may have infected millions

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

October 11, 2017 3:04 PM

It’s time to get (your computer) tested if you’ve used the popular porn site Pornhub in the past year, because your computer may have been infected with a virus.

Cybsersecurity firm Proofpoint announced this month that it had uncovered a malicious program that had been lurking in Pornhub’s advertising network. The virus, called Kovter, had been routinely attacking visitors for more than a year, the researchers found.

Here’s how users would get the virus: After visiting the site, a new tab would sometimes pop up saying there was a “critical update” for whichever web browser the viewer was using. If the user clicked the update button, the virus would be downloaded to the computer, where it would then track users’ personal information and browsing habits.

Pornhub is the most popular porn website on the planet. It’s the 20th-most-popular website overall in the United States and the 37th-most-popular in the world, according to Alexa, which ranks web traffic.

With a self-estimated 80 million daily visitors, untold millions may have been infected with this virus.

Both the advertising network and Pornhub were informed of the virus as soon as Proofpoint uncovered it, and it was quickly removed, Proofpoint said in a report.

In this case, the malware mostly just took over the user’s computer and used it to click on ads and generate money. But the researchers said it could have been much worse, and sites need to be on the lookout for other hackers looking to deliver a much worse payload through their websites.

“While the payload in this case is ad fraud malware, it could just as easily have been ransomware, an information stealer, or any other malware,” Proofpoint said in the report. “Regardless, threat actors are following the money and looking to more effective combinations of social engineering, targeting and pre-filtering to infect new victims at scale.”

More Videos

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Pause
Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 2:23

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values

Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top 3:42

Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top

Behind the scenes: Baked Goods judges at SC State Fair in Columbia 1:53

Behind the scenes: Baked Goods judges at SC State Fair in Columbia

Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice' 1:08

Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice'

Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue 1:57

Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue

Will Muschamp previews Tennessee football game 0:46

Will Muschamp previews Tennessee football game

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 1:15

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

South Carolina's Muschamp has a 'bunker mentality' 1:41

South Carolina's Muschamp has a 'bunker mentality'

  • How to protect your computer from malware

    The Federal Trade Commission offers advice on how to protect computers from Malware. Malware is short for "malicious software" and includes viruses and spyware installed on your computer or mobile device without your consent.

How to protect your computer from malware

The Federal Trade Commission offers advice on how to protect computers from Malware. Malware is short for "malicious software" and includes viruses and spyware installed on your computer or mobile device without your consent.

Federal Trade Commission

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Pause
Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 2:23

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values

Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top 3:42

Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top

Behind the scenes: Baked Goods judges at SC State Fair in Columbia 1:53

Behind the scenes: Baked Goods judges at SC State Fair in Columbia

Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice' 1:08

Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice'

Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue 1:57

Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue

Will Muschamp previews Tennessee football game 0:46

Will Muschamp previews Tennessee football game

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 1:15

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

South Carolina's Muschamp has a 'bunker mentality' 1:41

South Carolina's Muschamp has a 'bunker mentality'

  • Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

    This is Dean Otto in the emergency room after the 2016 crash; at that time, he was paralyzed from the waist down. He talks about what happened next.

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

View More Video