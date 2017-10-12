Winds expected to drive next wave of deadly California fires

More Videos 2:23 Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values Pause 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 3:42 Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top 1:57 Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue 1:15 Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 1:29 Are school improvements needed in Lexington 1? 1:25 Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB 1:23 Frank Martin says there are different ways to be a leader. Who will step forward? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Northern California scorched as wildfires rage on Massive wildfires continue to sweep through Northern California's wine region, forcing emergency evacuations and destroying more than 2,000 buildings. The fires began Sunday evening, though the initial cause is under investigation. Massive wildfires continue to sweep through Northern California's wine region, forcing emergency evacuations and destroying more than 2,000 buildings. The fires began Sunday evening, though the initial cause is under investigation. Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy

