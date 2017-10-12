He shot a golden retriever 5 times that ‘tried to get his chickens,’ police say

A Massachusetts woman is “heartbroken,” mourning the loss of her one-year-old golden retriever, Walle, that was shot five times earlier this week.
Krissy Dashner, of Lakeville, Mass., posted on Facebook Sunday that her “beautiful dog Walle” was shot and killed after he got loose.
In the Facebook post, Dashner wrote that the man who shot her dog said the golden retriever “looked aggressive.”
Lakeville police were called to the scene on Sunday evening when a homeowner told authorities he had shot a dog on his property. He said the dog was trying to “get at his chickens” and attacked him, police said in a press release.
On Thursday, police charged Mark J. Vasseur, 61, of Lakeville, Mass., with malicious killing/ injury of a domestic animal. He could face up to seven years in state prison for the offense.
Vasseur told WBZ-TV that he shot the dog to protect himself.
“He just attacked us and there was nothing I could do. It happened so quick. He showed his teeth and was growling,” Vasseur told WBZ-TV.
Vasseur will be arraigned in Wareham District Court, according to police.
More than 24,000 people have signed an online petition to revoke Vasseur’s gun license.
“I can’t imagine why you would ever shoot Walle or any dog. Just call animal control,” Dashner said on the online petition.
