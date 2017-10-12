National

1 woman killed, 1 hurt in cleaver attack at home; man held

The Associated Press

October 12, 2017 9:02 PM

BURLINGTON, Vt.

Police say a man with a cleaver has attacked two relatives at a Vermont home, killing one of the women and critically injuring the other.

They say the man was held at bay by an armed resident of the Burlington home Thursday and then was taken into custody when officers arrived. The woman who survived the cleaver attack has been hospitalized in critical condition.

The Burlington Free Press reports the motive for the attack is being investigated but police aren't looking for any other suspects and believe there's no ongoing risk to the public.

Police say the victims are family members but they're not releasing their names or relationships pending notifications and more investigation.

The newspaper says the attack began inside the two-story clapboard house with a small porch and ended outside.

