‘This is who we are’: This high school’s pep rallies are the talk of Texas — again

More Videos 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him Pause 1:16 Former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson donates paycheck to Hurricane Harvey victims 1:10 New Santee Cooper interim CEO Jim Brogdon discusses possible sale of the utility 1:16 Rental house scam victim tells his story 1:46 Bottoms Up: TLC creates SC State Fair Punch 1:44 Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result 1:06 Why South Carolina's Steven Montac was frustrated watching his teammates 3:42 Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top 1:15 Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band At Martin High School in Laredo, Texas on Oct. 5, 2017, students were treated to Conjunto music from an all-student band. Students come down from the bleachers to dance to to the music. See the footage from the pep rally that was captured by the school's principal. One of his clips has over 400,000 views. At Martin High School in Laredo, Texas on Oct. 5, 2017, students were treated to Conjunto music from an all-student band. Students come down from the bleachers to dance to to the music. See the footage from the pep rally that was captured by the school's principal. One of his clips has over 400,000 views. Guillermo Pro

At Martin High School in Laredo, Texas on Oct. 5, 2017, students were treated to Conjunto music from an all-student band. Students come down from the bleachers to dance to to the music. See the footage from the pep rally that was captured by the school's principal. One of his clips has over 400,000 views. Guillermo Pro