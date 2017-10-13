More Videos

Overwhelmingly positive responses to the #MeToo hashtag 1:15

Overwhelmingly positive responses to the #MeToo hashtag

Pause
A single mom raised her son while searching for her murdered fiance for 2 years. 1:57

A single mom raised her son while searching for her murdered fiance for 2 years.

Watch as the Gamecocks take on Tennessee 0:50

Watch as the Gamecocks take on Tennessee

A parking lot snowball fight, and other snow fun in Sumter 0:34

A parking lot snowball fight, and other snow fun in Sumter

She ran back in to get her purse, and her car was stolen. Now she’s warning people 1:07

She ran back in to get her purse, and her car was stolen. Now she’s warning people

How is A'ja Wilson's ankle? 0:17

How is A'ja Wilson's ankle?

Frank Martin after win over Georgia: Gamecocks beat a ‘real good team’ 1:21

Frank Martin after win over Georgia: Gamecocks beat a ‘real good team’

Snow falls along US-21 toward Orangeburg 0:48

Snow falls along US-21 toward Orangeburg

Watch a timelapse of snow blanketing the Midlands 0:25

Watch a timelapse of snow blanketing the Midlands

Marcus Lattimore 'knows how special this place is' 2:26

Marcus Lattimore 'knows how special this place is'

  • Sonoma County deputy rescues disabled woman and her husband from wildfire

    On Oct. 9, 2017, a Sonoma County deputy rescued a disabled woman and her husband from the Tubbs Fire in Northern California.

On Oct. 9, 2017, a Sonoma County deputy rescued a disabled woman and her husband from the Tubbs Fire in Northern California. Sonoma Sheriff
On Oct. 9, 2017, a Sonoma County deputy rescued a disabled woman and her husband from the Tubbs Fire in Northern California. Sonoma Sheriff

National

This cop’s body cam captures harrowing rescue of disabled woman trapped by wildfires

By Jared Gilmour

jgilmour@mcclatchy.com

October 13, 2017 10:41 PM

Fiery tree branches fall on his car and sparks flick onto his windshield.

Smoke clouds the road ahead, making it hard to see as he’s driving — even with headlights on and his spotlight pointed forward.

“Mark West is nearly impassable at this point,” the Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy says over his radio to a dispatcher.

The deputy is driving late at night through a stretch of Northern California that is lit a shade of deep red by spreading wildfires. On the side of the road, as he drives closer to the fires, the reddish air turns a brighter orange and yellow.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He’s in the middle of the Tubbs wildfire, on his way back from rescuing a disabled woman and her husband, as body cam footage recorded late Sunday night and into Monday morning shows. The footage was released Friday by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s office.

“While it’s only one deputy’s video, it is representative of all the deputies who helped evacuate people that night,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “We don’t usually provide bodyworn camera footage, [but] the Sheriff believes this footage is crucial in helping our community understand how dangerous these fires are right now.”

The footage is from Sgt. Brandon Cutting’s bodycam, according to CBS San Francisco.

As of Friday, 18 have died from the Tubbs wildfire, which hit Sonoma and Napa counties in northern California. Officials at a press conference in the afternoon warned that the death toll is likely to rise. It has destroyed more than 2,800 homes, according to the Los Angeles Times — and that’s in the city of Santa Rosa alone.

The fire is only 25 percent contained as of Friday, according to Cal Fire.

But less than a week ago, on Sunday, as the officer in the video made the rescue, the fire was just beginning.

First, the body cam shows the deputy rushing onto the porch of a house.

“Sheriff’s office,” he yells, pounding on the door.

He swears, coughs and pants in the smoke-filled air.

Pointing a flashlight into the smoke, he shouts at another officer to figure out where he is — and where the disabled woman and her husband are.

The officers find the woman and his fellow officer, and they lift her into the vehicle. He catches his breath and starts driving.

As he’s driving, on a loudspeaker he announces to homes along the road: “Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, this is a mandatory evacuation order. Leave your homes.”

Then he gets back on the radio with the dispatcher.

“Looks like everybody’s leaving — there’s still a few,” he says. “We still need to do door-to-door.”

Sheriff Robert Giordano told KTVU that no deputies were injured in any of the body cam footage they posted.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Overwhelmingly positive responses to the #MeToo hashtag 1:15

Overwhelmingly positive responses to the #MeToo hashtag

Pause
A single mom raised her son while searching for her murdered fiance for 2 years. 1:57

A single mom raised her son while searching for her murdered fiance for 2 years.

Watch as the Gamecocks take on Tennessee 0:50

Watch as the Gamecocks take on Tennessee

A parking lot snowball fight, and other snow fun in Sumter 0:34

A parking lot snowball fight, and other snow fun in Sumter

She ran back in to get her purse, and her car was stolen. Now she’s warning people 1:07

She ran back in to get her purse, and her car was stolen. Now she’s warning people

How is A'ja Wilson's ankle? 0:17

How is A'ja Wilson's ankle?

Frank Martin after win over Georgia: Gamecocks beat a ‘real good team’ 1:21

Frank Martin after win over Georgia: Gamecocks beat a ‘real good team’

Snow falls along US-21 toward Orangeburg 0:48

Snow falls along US-21 toward Orangeburg

Watch a timelapse of snow blanketing the Midlands 0:25

Watch a timelapse of snow blanketing the Midlands

Marcus Lattimore 'knows how special this place is' 2:26

Marcus Lattimore 'knows how special this place is'

  • Overwhelmingly positive responses to the #MeToo hashtag

    Actress Alyssa Milano got an idea from a friend of a friend on Facebook to elevate the Harvey Weinstein conversation. She took the idea to Twitter, posting: "If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet." The hashtag #MeToo was tweeted nearly a million times in 48 hours, according to Twitter.

Overwhelmingly positive responses to the #MeToo hashtag

View More Video