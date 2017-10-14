This boy donated his hair to kids with cancer. Then he was diagnosed — at stage 4.

Overwhelmingly positive responses to the #MeToo hashtag

Actress Alyssa Milano got an idea from a friend of a friend on Facebook to elevate the Harvey Weinstein conversation. She took the idea to Twitter, posting: "If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet." The hashtag #MeToo was tweeted nearly a million times in 48 hours, according to Twitter.