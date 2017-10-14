Local media warned of cougars in the area. All this reporter found was a ‘meow’

A lack of predictability is at the center of what makes live broadcast journalism hard to execute. When the camera is turned on, anything can happen.
During a live shot this week in the northern Mississippi town of Hernando, FOX13 reporter Scott Madaus was understandably apprehensive about reporting from the same field where a large cat — likely a cougar —had been recently spotted.
But then nature threw the news team the perfect photobomb.
The news caption on the shot read, “LARGE CAT SPOTTED.” As Madaus’ camera man zoomed in on the exact spot that the “LARGE CAT” had previously been “SPOTTED,” something much cuter and less frightening appeared to have taken up residence there.
“That’s not it. That looks like a house cat,” Madaus improvised. “But we are just feet away from where a local man rolled cellphone video on what some say is a cougar.”
He was live, and he did as admirable a job at adjusting on the fly as any professional could in that spot.
omg this is everything pic.twitter.com/NxIaZzzzks— David Mack (@davidmackau) October 13, 2017
The cameraman, who obviously had just the one shot planned for the quick, 20-second tease before a commercial break, stayed focused on the tabby as it stared back at the news crew projecting its dominance over the field.
Love how the camera zoomed and just stayed on the cat for the whole segment for no good reason.— Eric Apricot (@EricApricot) October 13, 2017
Cameraman is the GOAT— CJ B (@Bauzerbaby) October 13, 2017
October 13, 2017
I bet he’s been terrorizing the neighborhood for years.— Jennifer Chappels (@JennyChappels) October 13, 2017
If the common cat spoiling his story setup wasn’t enough, his coworkers then started to get in on the fun.
Is this screenshot of a report by my friend @scottmadaus taken out of context? Absolutely. Is it viral gold? Without a doubt. pic.twitter.com/s8rmPjj1Y7— Joey Sulipeck FOX13 (@joeysulipeck) October 13, 2017
Favorite part of today: @scottmadaus was investigating a possible cougar spotting in Hernando. This guy showed up for the live shot instead. pic.twitter.com/yhyrYn4pni— Lindsey Monroe (@WxLindseyFOX13) October 13, 2017
Madaus offered the only explanation he had for the funny moment when asked on social media:
Yup... Popped out from some brush right before my tease— Scott Madaus FOX13 (@scottmadaus) October 14, 2017
