A large cat had been spotted. A small cat then invaded this reporter’s live shot.
A large cat had been spotted. A small cat then invaded this reporter’s live shot. Twitter user @joeysulipeck Screenshot
A large cat had been spotted. A small cat then invaded this reporter’s live shot. Twitter user @joeysulipeck Screenshot

National

Local media warned of cougars in the area. All this reporter found was a ‘meow’

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

October 14, 2017 1:28 PM

A lack of predictability is at the center of what makes live broadcast journalism hard to execute. When the camera is turned on, anything can happen.

During a live shot this week in the northern Mississippi town of Hernando, FOX13 reporter Scott Madaus was understandably apprehensive about reporting from the same field where a large cat — likely a cougar —had been recently spotted.

But then nature threw the news team the perfect photobomb.

The news caption on the shot read, “LARGE CAT SPOTTED.” As Madaus’ camera man zoomed in on the exact spot that the “LARGE CAT” had previously been “SPOTTED,” something much cuter and less frightening appeared to have taken up residence there.

“That’s not it. That looks like a house cat,” Madaus improvised. “But we are just feet away from where a local man rolled cellphone video on what some say is a cougar.”

He was live, and he did as admirable a job at adjusting on the fly as any professional could in that spot.

The cameraman, who obviously had just the one shot planned for the quick, 20-second tease before a commercial break, stayed focused on the tabby as it stared back at the news crew projecting its dominance over the field.

If the common cat spoiling his story setup wasn’t enough, his coworkers then started to get in on the fun.

Madaus offered the only explanation he had for the funny moment when asked on social media:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

    This is Dean Otto in the emergency room after the 2016 crash; at that time, he was paralyzed from the waist down. He talks about what happened next.

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him
Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon 0:04

Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon
Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 2:03

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday

View More Video