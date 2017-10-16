Sen. John McCain to be awarded Liberty Medal

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. waves to supporters as he arrives for his victory party prior to officially announcing his victory over Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick in Phoenix. McCain is this year's recipient of the National Constitution Center's Liberty Medal. The six-term Republican senator from Arizona will receive the award Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, at the Philadelphia museum for his "lifetime of sacrifice and service" to the country. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo