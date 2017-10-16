National

Bodies found in Joshua Tree, near where couple went missing

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 6:43 AM

JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK, Calif.

Authorities say the bodies of two adults have been found in Joshua Tree National Park, near the area where a Southern California couple vanished while hiking nearly three months ago.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the bodies were found Sunday. Officials have not confirmed the identities of the bodies.

Rachel Nguyen (n'wihn) and Joseph Orbeso, both in their 20s, were reported missing July 28, after they failed to check out of their accommodations near the park.

Authorities said a ping from Orbeso's cellphone was recorded in the park a day before the couple was reported missing. The couple's car was later found in the northwestern area of the park.

Temperatures in the park had topped 100 degrees and it was unclear whether the couple had water and supplies with them.

