FILE - In this file photo from Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, Ahmad Khan Rahimi, the man accused of setting off bombs in New Jersey and New York in September is led into court in Elizabeth, N.J. Prosecutors said the case against Rahimi relies on video from security cameras in storefronts and businesses all over New Jersey and New York.
FILE - In this file photo from Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, Ahmad Khan Rahimi, the man accused of setting off bombs in New Jersey and New York in September is led into court in Elizabeth, N.J. Prosecutors said the case against Rahimi relies on video from security cameras in storefronts and businesses all over New Jersey and New York. Mel Evans, File AP Photo
FILE - In this file photo from Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, Ahmad Khan Rahimi, the man accused of setting off bombs in New Jersey and New York in September is led into court in Elizabeth, N.J. Prosecutors said the case against Rahimi relies on video from security cameras in storefronts and businesses all over New Jersey and New York. Mel Evans, File AP Photo

National

The Latest: Verdict reached in trial over 2016 NYC bombing

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 11:09 AM

NEW YORK

The Latest on the trial of a man charged with setting off two bombs in Manhattan, injuring 30 people (all times local):

11:05 a.m.

A verdict has been reached in the trial of a New Jersey man charged with planting bombs on New York City streets, including one that detonated and injured 30 people.

The federal jury deliberated over parts of two days before announcing a verdict Monday in the trial of Ahmad Khan Rahimi. It will be read shortly.

The 29-year-old Elizabeth man has been held without bail since his arrest two days after the September 2016 attacks in Manhattan. He is also accused of planting bombs in New Jersey that didn't hurt anyone.

The Afghanistan-born man chose not to testify.

Rahimi's attorney Sabrina Shroff has urged jurors to acquit Rahimi of three charges that could cause a mandatory life prison term. ___

9:30 a.m.

Jury deliberations have resumed at the trial of a man charged with setting off two bombs in Manhattan last year, including one that injured 30 people.

The New York jurors said they were close to a verdict after deliberating about two hours Friday at the trial of 29-year-old Ahmad Khan Rahimi, of Elizabeth, New Jersey.

They got back to work again Monday.

The Afghanistan-born Rahimi is charged with setting off a bomb in the Chelsea neighborhood that injured 30 people. He's also accused of detonating a bomb along a charity race in Seaside Park, New Jersey. No one was injured in that case.

His attorney has said he should be acquitted of at least three of eight charges.

Rahimi was captured in September 2016 after a shootout with police in New Jersey.

___

12:10 a.m.

A jury that says it's close to a verdict will resume deliberating the fate of a man charged with setting off a bomb in Manhattan last year that injured 30 people.

Jurors will return to work Monday morning in the trial of 29-year-old Ahmad Khan Rahimi, of Elizabeth, New Jersey.

The Afghanistan-born Rahimi is charged with setting off a bomb in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood that injured 30 people. He's also accused of detonating a bomb along a charity race in Seaside Park, New Jersey. No one was injured in that case.

Rahimi was captured in September 2016 after a shootout with police in New Jersey. He has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say he was inspired by the Islamic State group and al-Qaida to plan the bombings.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

    This is Dean Otto in the emergency room after the 2016 crash; at that time, he was paralyzed from the waist down. He talks about what happened next.

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him
Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon 0:04

Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon
Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 2:03

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday

View More Video