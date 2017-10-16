She survived the Las Vegas shooting. But then came the California wildfires.

Watching Jason Aldean perform Oct. 1 from outside the fence at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, Michella Flores at first ignored the strange popping sounds.
“That’s when everybody started screaming and coming out of the festival screaming, ‘Shooter!’ ” she told CNN. Flores, 51, a part-time flight attendant, bolted down Las Vegas Boulevard and spent hours huddled in a casino conference room with other survivors, she said.
A man shooting at the country music festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino killed 59 people and wounded 515 more. The suspected gunman, identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, killed himself as officers stormed his hotel room, police say.
After the chaos, Flores returned to her hotel room where, unable to sleep, she looked out the window toward the festival site, she told CNN. “That night, I could see the bodies,” she said.
Following several more days at her job, Flores returned to the rental home she temporarily shared with her parents in Santa Rosa, Calif., on the night of Oct. 8. As she approached, she noticed an orange glow on the hillside, she told KTVU. A former firefighter, Flores warned her parents to pack their belongings. When the flames arrived, her parents escaped to a shelter while Flores stayed behind to help firefighters protect the home with a garden hose.
When she left for work at the Oakland airport at 4:30 a.m., the house was still standing. But when she returned home that evening, she discovered that trees behind the home had caught fire.
“And the house was gone,” she told the TV station. “Almost everything I own is gone. My bed, my bike, my clothes, my flight attendant uniforms.”
California wildfires have killed at least 41 and burned 5,700 structures in the past week. More than 75,000 people have been evacuated. The Tubbs Fire, which hit Santa Rosa, has burned more than 35,000 acres but was 60 percent contained Sunday night, according to CalFire.
Krista Flores, Michella’s sister, opened a GoFundMe account to raise money for her and their parents, Sam and Kathi. “It has not been a good few weeks for her,” Krista wrote about her sister. The campaign, which had an original goal of $10,000, had raised nearly $18,000 by Monday morning as news of Michella Flores’s story spread.
