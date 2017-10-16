She survived the Las Vegas shooting. But then came the California wildfires.

More Videos 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him Pause 2:23 Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 1:14 Senor Fajitas brings taste of Mexico to downtown Bradenton 1:29 SC State Fair food includes a very, very big burger 0:53 What we learned in South Carolina's win over Tennessee 0:45 Top Ten Photos from South Carolina vs Tennessee 1:44 Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result 4:18 Bentley, Turner on how USC offense got going after slow start 4:32 Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again' 2:02 Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Raw: Fire engine heads into heavy flames as Coffey Park in Santa Rosa erupts Petaluma Firefighters Local 1415 posted raw video as Petaluma Fire Department Engine 9384 rolls into Coffey Park in Santa Rosa when the devastating fire first moved into the neighborhood last week. This engine company was eventually pushed out and overrun by the blaze. Petaluma Fire Engine 9384 along with Santa Rosa Fire and Windsor Fire departments, however, were successfully able to protect and save over 20 homes on Banyan Street, San Miguel and the Holley Park area. Petaluma Firefighters Local 1415 posted raw video as Petaluma Fire Department Engine 9384 rolls into Coffey Park in Santa Rosa when the devastating fire first moved into the neighborhood last week. This engine company was eventually pushed out and overrun by the blaze. Petaluma Fire Engine 9384 along with Santa Rosa Fire and Windsor Fire departments, however, were successfully able to protect and save over 20 homes on Banyan Street, San Miguel and the Holley Park area. Petaluma Firefighters Local 1415

