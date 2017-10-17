AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

More Videos 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him Pause 0:51 6 tips for keeping roof rats away 1:05 Richland school resource officers learn how to work with students with disabilities 5:24 South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule 2:01 Democrat James Smith kicks off campaign for SC Governor 7:43 Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse 10:18 President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters 2:00 Bryce Thompson settling in at running back for Dutch Fork 1:33 Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:23 Frank Martin says there are different ways to be a leader. Who will step forward? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

McCain denounces 'half-baked spurious nationalism'

Senator John McCain jabbed Monday night at unnamed pushers of isolationist politics, saying at his National Constitution Center Liberty Medal ceremony in Philadelphia that abandoning America's role as an international leader is "unpatriotic". The six-term Republican senator from Arizona made the remarks after receiving the award for a lifetime of service and sacrifice to the country.

