After the Weinstein scandal, a new app aims to help victims come forward sooner

In the wake of an avalanche of sexual assault allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, one of the questions many are asking is: If this has been going on for so many decades, why has it taken so long for the women to come forward?
It’s called the “first-mover disadvantage,” explained Ian Ayres, an economist at Yale University, in a 2012 study. It’s a term plucked out of economic theory that means the first person to come forward faces the brunt of the risk.
For sexual assault victims, it means they could face retribution, harassment and the trashing of their careers or reputation - especially if they have nobody to back them up.
At least 46 women have come forward with remarkably similar stories about Weinstein, as compiled by Vanity Fair. The first-mover disadvantage might be why it took so long for people to speak out, and a new technology called Callisto aims to allow victims to feel less alone when reporting sexual assault.
“Survivors are reluctant to be the first one to file a claim against a particular perpetrator ― the evidence of this is just all around us,” Ayres, who helped develop Callisto, told the Huffington Post. “But if you learned that this happened to other people, you’d feel much more confidence that it’s appropriate to bring a claim. And there are good reasons to believe that many offenders are repeat offenders.”
Callisto works by using something called “information equity,” a concept developed by Ayres in his 2012 study. Basically, when a victim has been sexually assaulted, they can submit encrypted, confidential reports about the perpetrator. But nothing will happen without the victim’s say-so until another person submits a report accusing the same person of assault.
Callisto is mostly geared toward helping colleges and universities handle assaults on their campuses for the time being. It’s been rolled out to eight colleges so far, including Stanford University, Central College and the University of San Francisco.
According to Callisto, one in five women experiences sexual assault while in college, along with seven percent of men and 24 percent of transgender and gender nonconforming students – yet fewer than one in 10 report the assault, and those who do wait an average of 11 months. The U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics says the rate of reporting is a little higher, but not by much — between 15.8 and 35 percent.
“Survivors are often willing to share about our experiences — you just need to give us a compelling reason and a safe way to do so,” Callisto’s founder Jessica Ladd told the New York Times.
“We’ve had survivors explicitly say, ‘I would not have reported if it weren’t for Callisto,” she later told the Huffington Post. After Weinstein, she said, she’s also been getting messages asking her to expand the program to new areas - like Hollywood, for example.
“I’m getting email message after text after Facebook message from friends and colleagues saying, ‘Look, blank industry really needs Callisto right now’ ― whatever industry they’re in,” she told the Huffington Post.
The idea is not without its critics. Keith Hiatt, the director of the technology program at the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law told the New York Times that the service may serve to just reinforce the idea that assault victims need an extra burden of proof before they’re believed.
“We have to be a little sad that we live in a world where something like this is necessary,” he said
