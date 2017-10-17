If you get a call from a woman screaming for help, hang up, FBI says

More Videos 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him Pause 0:09 Charlotte substitute teacher tells student ‘go back to where you speak Spanish’ 2:42 Fort Jackson army recruits who died in accident remembered at Memorial 0:16 Alleged grand larceny in Richland County 5:24 South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule 10:18 President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters 1:33 Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 2:00 Bryce Thompson settling in at running back for Dutch Fork 1:23 Frank Martin says there are different ways to be a leader. Who will step forward? 1:10 New Santee Cooper interim CEO Jim Brogdon discusses possible sale of the utility Video Link copy Embed Code copy

FBI: Hang up on callers claiming to have kidnapped loved ones The FBI is warning that a twist on a virtual kidnapping scam is spreading across the U.S. The caller is trying to trick victims into paying a ransom. The FBI is warning that a twist on a virtual kidnapping scam is spreading across the U.S. The caller is trying to trick victims into paying a ransom. Robert A. Cronkleton The Kansas City Star

