‘He repossessed it:’ Pastor orders the removal of a 5-year-old boy’s gravestone

A 5-year-old Hickory boy who died of juvenile leukemia last year has had his grave marker repossessed in a financial tug-of-war between his parents and a monument company that made it. The boy, Jake Leatherman, made news last year when two dozen NASCAR personnel showed up at his November funeral, including Joey Logano, Matt DiBenedetto, and Ryan Ellis. Some of the attendees served as pallbearers, reported media outlets. The boy never got a chance to go to a NASCAR race, but was a devoted fan of the sport, and idolized legendary NASCAR driver Richard Petty.

A 5-year-old Hickory boy who died of juvenile leukemia last year has had his grave marker repossessed in a financial tug-of-war between his parents and a monument company that made it. The boy, Jake Leatherman, made news last year when two dozen NASCAR personnel showed up at his November funeral, including Joey Logano, Matt DiBenedetto, and Ryan Ellis. Some of the attendees served as pallbearers, reported media outlets. The boy never got a chance to go to a NASCAR race, but was a devoted fan of the sport, and idolized legendary NASCAR driver Richard Petty. WBTV