Jewish neo-Nazi renounces white supremacist past - and comes out as gay

More Videos

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Pause
The dramatic final minutes that ended Lexington deputy's career 2:50

The dramatic final minutes that ended Lexington deputy's career

6 tips for keeping roof rats away 0:53

6 tips for keeping roof rats away

New Santee Cooper interim CEO Jim Brogdon discusses possible sale of the utility 1:10

New Santee Cooper interim CEO Jim Brogdon discusses possible sale of the utility

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule 5:24

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Richland school resource officers learn how to work with students with disabilities 1:05

Richland school resource officers learn how to work with students with disabilities

Bryce Thompson settling in at running back for Dutch Fork 2:00

Bryce Thompson settling in at running back for Dutch Fork

Will Muschamp sounds off on no-helmet penalty 0:34

Will Muschamp sounds off on no-helmet penalty

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:33

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

  • Vibraphonist Gary Burton: 'A gay guy who happens to be a jazz musician'

    Seven-time Grammy winner Gary Burton is one of the world's best-known jazz vibraphonists. But until late middle age, even Burton didn't know something crucial to his being: He's gay.

Seven-time Grammy winner Gary Burton is one of the world's best-known jazz vibraphonists. But until late middle age, even Burton didn't know something crucial to his being: He's gay. José Iglesias The Miami Herald
Seven-time Grammy winner Gary Burton is one of the world's best-known jazz vibraphonists. But until late middle age, even Burton didn't know something crucial to his being: He's gay. José Iglesias The Miami Herald

National

Jewish neo-Nazi renounces white supremacist past - and comes out as gay

By Mary Hui

The Washington Post

October 18, 2017 10:11 AM

Kevin Wilshaw first became interested in Nazism as an 11-year-old. His father was "very right wing," and he wanted to emulate him, he told Channel 4.

Since then, the British man's life has revolved around white supremacy.

Now, after a lifetime devoted to the far-right cause, Wilshaw has renounced his hate-filled past, and revealed that he is gay and has Jewish heritage. He divulged all during an interview with Britain's Channel 4.

"You're a Nazi, with a Jewish background, who is gay," said Wilshaw's interviewer, Paraic O'Brien, evidently baffled by the contradictions.

Wilshaw joined the National Front, Britain's far-right and fascist political party, soon after turning 18, and rose to become a prominent figure as an organizer for the party in the 1980s, according to Channel 4. He later joined the far-right British National Party. As recently as this year, Wilshaw was speaking at extreme right events, and he was arrested in March for online race hate offenses, according to Channel 4 news.

So why the sudden shift in allegiances?

It all came down to getting a taste of his own medicine, Wilshaw said. Recently, he explained, he has been suspected of being gay, and had been subjected to abuse because of his sexuality.

"It's a terribly selfish thing to say but it's true," said Wilshaw. "I saw people being abused, shouted at, spat at in the street. It's not until it's directed at you that you suddenly realize that it's wrong."

Wilshaw also revealed that his mother was part Jewish. But despite his Jewish ancestry, Wilshaw wrote in his application to the National Front that the war against the Jews - "enemies of my race - "needs to be waged on a global scale to be effective."

Wilshaw said that he feels "appallingly guilty" for his past.

"I really do feel guilty," he said. "Not only that, this is also a barrier to me having a relationship with my own family, and I want to get rid of it, it's too much of a weight."

While the National Front has long since splintered off into various factions, the British National Party, founded in 1982, remains active, but has been in turmoil in recent years, with little national prominence or electoral success.

But Wilshaw is by no means offering an olive branch to his former comrades of the extremist far-right. In fact, he appears to want to teach them all a lesson.

"I want to do some damage to the people who are propagating this kind of rubbish," he said. "I want to hurt them, I want show what it's like to actually live a lie and be on the receiving end of this sort of propaganda. I want to actually hurt them."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Pause
The dramatic final minutes that ended Lexington deputy's career 2:50

The dramatic final minutes that ended Lexington deputy's career

6 tips for keeping roof rats away 0:53

6 tips for keeping roof rats away

New Santee Cooper interim CEO Jim Brogdon discusses possible sale of the utility 1:10

New Santee Cooper interim CEO Jim Brogdon discusses possible sale of the utility

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule 5:24

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Richland school resource officers learn how to work with students with disabilities 1:05

Richland school resource officers learn how to work with students with disabilities

Bryce Thompson settling in at running back for Dutch Fork 2:00

Bryce Thompson settling in at running back for Dutch Fork

Will Muschamp sounds off on no-helmet penalty 0:34

Will Muschamp sounds off on no-helmet penalty

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:33

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

  • Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

    This is Dean Otto in the emergency room after the 2016 crash; at that time, he was paralyzed from the waist down. He talks about what happened next.

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

View More Video