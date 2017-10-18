Stonyfield is recalling yogurt for an undeclared allergen.
Stonyfield is recalling yogurt for an undeclared allergen. FDA
Stonyfield is recalling yogurt for an undeclared allergen. FDA

National

Stonyfield recalls yogurt in 18 states

By Teresa Welsh

twelsh@mcclatchy.com

October 18, 2017 7:43 PM

Stonyfield organic yogurt is recalling a batch of strawberry soy yogurt because it may contain milk.

People who have bought O’Soy Strawberry soy yogurt in 5.3 ounce cups should not consume the product.

Stonyfield became aware of the allergen after it received two customer complaints. Affected products have UPC Code 0-52159 00603-7 and an expiration date of Nov. 4, 2017.

As of Wednesday, the recall pertains to yogurt that was shipped to 18 different states. Retailers that sell the product are being informed of the recall and asked to take the product, which is believed to mistakenly contain dairy, off shelves.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

    This is Dean Otto in the emergency room after the 2016 crash; at that time, he was paralyzed from the waist down. He talks about what happened next.

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him
Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon 0:04

Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon
Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 2:03

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday

View More Video