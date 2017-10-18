FILE - In this March 16, 2015, file photo, volunteers help raise the Iditarod finishers banner at the burled arch finish line in Nome, Alaska. For the first time in the history of the world's most famous sled dog race, several of the high-performance animals have tested positive for a prohibited drug, but race officials have refused to name the musher involved. The governing board said in a statement that several dogs tested positive for the opioid pain reliever Tramadol.
National

10 Things to Know for Thursday

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 9:13 PM

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday:

1. NEW TURMOIL SWIRLS AROUND TRUMP

The president emphatically rejects claims that he was disrespectful to the grieving family of a slain soldier.

2. WHY WALL STREET IS CHEERING

The Dow, led by technology companies and banks, closes above 23,000 for the first time.

3. OBAMA RETURNING TO POLITICAL SPOTLIGHT

The ex-president will publicly stump for Democratic gubernatorial candidates in Virginia and New Jersey.

4. US REGULATORS OK NEW GENE THERAPY

The treatment targets aggressive lymphoma in adults and involves removing cells from a patient and reprogramming them.

5. LAWMAKERS SEE MOVEMENT ON HEALTH CARE

The authors of a bipartisan plan to calm health insurance markets say they'll push the proposal forward.

6. SUSPECT IN WORKPLACE SHOOTING CAPTURED

A gunman shoots five of his co-workers at a Maryland office park, killing three of them before fleeing. Hours later, a suspect is taken into custody.

7. WHAT'S A FIRST FOR SAUDI ARABIA

The kingdom — trying to portray itself as ready to join the ranks of modern, tolerant societies — names a spokeswoman — rather than a man — for its U.S. embassy.

8. BRAIN CANCER CLAIMS ROCKER AT 53

Gord Downie made himself part of Canada's national identity with songs about hockey and small towns as lead singer and songwriter of The Tragically Hip.

9. HOW PLANTS USE A TRICK OF PHYSICS

Scientists say some flowers, helped by sunshine, produce a blue halo, apparently to catch the attention of foraging bees.

10. YANKEES PUSH ASTROS TO BRINK

Masahiro Tanaka pitches seven innings of three-hit ball to lead New York to a 5-0 win over Houston and a 3-2 lead in the ALCS.

