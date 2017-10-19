Someone driving a fake school bus has been trying to pick up kids, schools say

A Michigan school district has warned parents that someone driving an unmarked school bus tried to pick up children Thursday in some neighborhoods.
Van Buren Public Schools alerted parents Thursday to the incidents. “Do not allow your students to approach any bus not clearly marked with Van Buren Public Schools on it,” advised the statement posted by Pam Johnson, administrative assistant to the superintendent.
The district serves Ypsilanti and Van Buren townships adjacent to the city of Ypsilanti, Mich., east of Ann Arbor.
Police in Van Buren told Fox2 the driver of the bus, which is yellow and unmarked, took off when a parent approached the vehicle. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office also is aware of the situation, the district said.
Parents responded to a district Facebook post on the incidents with alarm. “This is horrible is this also part of this human trafficking? This makes u scared to even let ur kids out...” one wrote.
