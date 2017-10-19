McClatchy
Teacher followed after school and attacked with brick after dispute with parents, police say

By Mandy Matney

October 19, 2017 11:51 AM

A 29-year-old woman accused of following an elementary teacher and throwing a brick at her face after a dispute at school has been arrested, according to the Pittsburgh Police Department.

Police were called to the scene at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday roughly 10 minutes from Pittsburgh King PreK-8, where Janice Watkins, 46, works as a teacher, according to the Associated Press.

Watkins’ family told WTFF 4 News that Watkins teaches fourth and fifth grade and was threatened by parents earlier that day after she took away a student's cell phone and the student allegedly bit her.

Watkins told police she was followed home from work by Daishonta Marie Williams, 29, of North Side Pittsburgh, and a man in a black SUV, according to a police press release.

As Watkins slowed down near an intersection, the couple approached Watkins’ vehicle and Williams allegedly threw a brick at her face and knocked out her tooth, according to police.

Williams and the unidentified man then pulled the victim out of her car and continued assaulting her, Pittsburgh police said in a release.

Watkins then called police and was transported to the hospital, where she is reportedly in stable condition, according to the police report.

Williams was charged with aggravated assault, stalking, terroristic threats, and recklessly endangering another person. Pittsburgh police are still looking for the man who accompanied Williams in the alleged assault and continue to investigate the incident.

