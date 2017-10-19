Groomer beat and choked dog to death, then told the owner it had a seizure, cops say

A woman whose job was to care for and pamper dogs is now accused of beating and choking a client’s dog to death, then telling the man who came to pick it up that it had a seizure, Fox 5 reported.
Michelle Louise Root, the owner of Paw’sh Paws, a pet grooming business in Cumming, Ga., now faces multiple charges, including a felony aggravated cruelty to animals charge for her alleged role in killing a dog in her care named Meko as well as alleged abuse that led to the death of another dog in 2016, the Forsyth County News reported.
The owner of Meko, a 3-year-old Portuguese water dog wheaten terrier mix, took the animal in to be groomed. When Eric Francis, a friend of the owner, went to pick up the dog, he was told the dog had had a seizure and needed to be taken to the emergency room, where it was pronounced dead at an animal hospital, the Forsyth Herald reported. Francis posted about the dog’s death on Facebook, declining to provide details at the time.
After the death, an employee of the boutique told police the dog had not had a seizure, and in fact had been beaten and choked to death by Root, Fox 5 reported. “Allegedly the owner had the dog by a leash and was kicked multiple times in the side of the head and the dog was drug across the pet salon and was hit up against the table and washtub and was hung by the leash very gruesomely,” Deputy Chief Aletha Barrett of the Cumming Police told the station.
The employee told police she heard a “commotion” at the back of the store, and upon investigating found Meko running around with a grooming leash around his neck, according to a report obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. According to the report, Root kicked Meko twice, choked Meko unconscious, and then “dragged Meko to the front of the store, banging Meko against the washer and other objects before throwing Meko on the table and attempting to finish Miko’s grooming.”
When Francis went to pick up the dog, he said he was told the unresponsive animal was just “very relaxed,” but later realized Root was “grooming a dead dog on the table,” he told the Forsyth County News.
Another employee came to police later and confirmed the previous employee’s report, saying “the dog was so traumatized it evacuated its bowels,” the Forsyth Herald reported.
Root was taken to the Forsyth County Jail on October 11 and bonded out on a $5,630 bond, but was arrested again on October 18 after police searched her business and home and charged her with a felony animal cruelty charge, the Forsyth County News reported.
Francis posted a photo on Facebook of police inside the business conducting the search.
A warrant for her arrest obtained by the Forsyth County News alleged that Root had “knowingly and maliciously caused the death” of another dog in her care in 2016 by rupturing the animal’s spleen and damaging its eye. The animal had to be euthanized.
“We have received multiple phone calls from other potential victims that reach all the way back to the early 2000s,” Barrett told the Forsyth County News. “We are still waiting on veterinarian reports and a lot of different things in terms of the investigation, but the complaints (go back to) 2003 when she worked at PetSmart.”
A petition was created demanding Root’s shop be shut down, and it has since garnered more than 50,000 signatures. The shop is now listed as permanently closed and its social media pages have been deleted.
