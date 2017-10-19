National

Deputies: Explosive devices found during child porn raid

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 8:04 PM

DUNEDIN, Fla.

Authorities say they found three explosive devices and other weapons during a child porn raid at a Florida home.

A Pinellas County Sheriff's Office news release says 24-year-old Randall Drake was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of unlawfully making, possessing or attempting to make a destructive device.

Authorities say detectives found a locked closet while serving a warrant at Drake's Dunedin home, where he lives with his parents. Besides finding tubes filled with gunpowder and wicks, investigators also found aerial photos of two Hillsborough County schools and a water treatment facility.

Deputies removed 20 guns, 15 knives, a baseball bat with protruding nails, a crossbow, brass knuckles and gun powder from the home.

Drake was free on $20,000 bail. Jail records didn't list an attorney.

