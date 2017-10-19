National

Sheriff: Smoke inhalation killed Texas woman, 5 children

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 8:06 PM

SILSBEE, Texas

Autopsy results show that a woman and her five children died from smoke inhalation in a Southeast Texas house fire.

Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis disclosed the results in a statement Thursday.

Thirty-one-year-old Ashley Pickering and her children — 3-year-old son Camden, 4-year-old twin sons Cash and Cavence, 6-year-old daughter Serenity and 11-year-old son Cristian — died early Wednesday when flames swept through their home near Silsbee, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of Houston.

The cause of the fire still hasn't been determined and remains under investigation.

