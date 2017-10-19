Dolphins are really smart, scientists say — and if they had thumbs, we’d be in trouble

More Videos 2:12 Drone footage of Raleigh’s winter wonderland snowfall Pause 2:08 Video gives glimpse into the Triangle's pitch to Amazon 1:25 The scene: Zion Williamson makes his choice 2:10 Why Zion Williamson’s stepdad didn’t try to influence college choice 1:05 Zion Williamson’s mom lays out South Carolina’s pitch, his decision process 1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 0:24 Look: Blazing car fire outside Richland Mall 0:59 Watch: Zion Williamson commits to Duke 1:04 Watch: The close game between South Carolina and Tennessee 1:55 Frank Martin reacts after USC loss to Tennessee Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Protecting dolphins: How best to view them Bottlenose dolphins share our coastal waters. This means people can easily view them in the wild, but it also puts dolphins at risk of human-caused injuries or death. Watch this video to learn how to protect wild dolphins while viewing them. Bottlenose dolphins share our coastal waters. This means people can easily view them in the wild, but it also puts dolphins at risk of human-caused injuries or death. Watch this video to learn how to protect wild dolphins while viewing them. NOAA Fisheries

