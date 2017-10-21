AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, presides over the opening ceremony of the 19th Party Congress held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. Xi on Wednesday urged a reinvigorated Communist Party to take on a more forceful role in society and economic development to better address "grim" challenges facing the country as he opened a twice-a-decade national congress. Ng Han Guan, File AP Photo