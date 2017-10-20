Killer of Navajo Nation girl gets life prison sentence

FILE - This undated file photo provided by San Juan County, N.M. Detention Center shows Tom Begaye of Waterflow, N.M. Begaye, who pleaded guilty to murder and sexual assault in the death of 11-year-old Ashlynne Mike on the largest American Indian reservation is set to be sentenced. Begaye is scheduled Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 to receive life in prison for the May 2016 killing that prompted calls to expand the Amber Alert system and the death penalty to tribal communities across the U.S. San Juan County Detention Center via AP, File)