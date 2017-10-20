He lay dying on the road after a car hit him. Feet away, a man stole his stuff, cops say

More Videos 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him Pause 3:41 USC Aiken asks for millions from South Carolina 1:33 Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season 10:18 President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters 1:05 Richland school resource officers learn how to work with students with disabilities 2:21 Dabo Swinney on how Clemson has responded from loss to Syracuse 1:58 Chester duo bag 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator at S.C. coast 0:17 "The Shrine Bowl missed out on these two guys" 1:29 Are school improvements needed in Lexington 1? 0:56 Look at where a new 20-acre park is going at BullStreet Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Man wanted for stealing from dying pedestrian in Orlando The Orlando Police department released footage showing a man stealing the belongings of a pedestrian struck on Semoran Blvd. on Oct. 15, 2017 at 9 p.m. The pedestrian was lying in the road when the man got out of a car and picked up something from the sidewalk. The Orlando Police department released footage showing a man stealing the belongings of a pedestrian struck on Semoran Blvd. on Oct. 15, 2017 at 9 p.m. The pedestrian was lying in the road when the man got out of a car and picked up something from the sidewalk. Orlando Police

