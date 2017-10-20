They fell in love, but wound up marrying others. 56 years later, they meet again.

More Videos 2:12 Drone footage of Raleigh’s winter wonderland snowfall Pause 0:44 Hawaii 'ballistic missile threat' false alarm, sent in error 1:05 Zion Williamson’s mom lays out South Carolina’s pitch, his decision process 1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:04 Watch: The close game between South Carolina and Tennessee 0:24 Look: Blazing car fire outside Richland Mall 1:25 The scene: Zion Williamson makes his choice 2:10 Why Zion Williamson’s stepdad didn’t try to influence college choice 1:07 She ran back in to get her purse, and her car was stolen. Now she’s warning people 1:55 Frank Martin reacts after USC loss to Tennessee Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A love story 60+ years in the making William and Omega Bell began their on again-off again relationship in 1952 during college at North Carolina A&T State University. A twist of fate led to their paths crossing in February of 2016, for the first time in more than 60 years. A spark was reignited. Within months, they were engaged, and recently married. William and Omega Bell began their on again-off again relationship in 1952 during college at North Carolina A&T State University. A twist of fate led to their paths crossing in February of 2016, for the first time in more than 60 years. A spark was reignited. Within months, they were engaged, and recently married. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

