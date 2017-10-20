National

Former Houston officer indicted in neighbor's shooting

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 9:27 PM

HOUSTON

A former Houston police officer has been indicted in the off-duty shooting of a neighbor last year after an argument over a dog.

A Harris County grand jury on Friday indicted Jason Loosmore on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The indictment alleges Loosmore, who was still an officer at the time, shot Casey Brown three times. The Harris County district attorney's office says Brown, who was unarmed, continues to recover from his wounds.

The indictment says Loosmore was not wearing his uniform but had his badge hanging around his neck during the Oct. 13, 2016, shooting.

The 32-year-old Loosmore didn't respond to an email from The Associated Press. He resigned shortly after the shooting.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to two to 20 years in prison and fined up to $10,000.

