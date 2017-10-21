Multiple dishwasher brands recalled due to fire hazard

Multiple brands of dishwashers manufactured by BSH Home Appliances are being recalled over risk of fire, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.
The recall applies to some models of Bosch, Gaggenau, Jenn-Air and Thermador brand dishwashers that have caught fire when the power cord overheats. The company has received five reports of dishwasher-related fires that have caused property damage.
“The model and serial numbers are printed inside the dishwasher either on the top of the dishwasher inner door panel or on the side of the dishwasher panel,” the CPSC said. A complete list of model and serial numbers affected by the recall can be found on the CPSC’s website.
Impacted models can be black, white, stainless steal or custom panel. They were sold at appliance, department and home improvement stores across the country between January 2013 and May 2015. They were priced between $850 and $2,600.
About 408,000 dishwashers are affected by the current recall, and another 149,000 were part of a similar recall in October 2015. There were also 61,000 sold in Canada that are being recalled.
Customers with affected dishwashers should stop using the appliances immediately and call BSH Home Appliances, which will repair the problem for free.
