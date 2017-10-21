A woman drugged him, he says — before security cameras caught her stealing his puppy

Dan King says he woke up Wednesday morning to banging on his front door. It was the concierge of his condo complex with some bad news.
Security camera footage at The W in trendy Uptown Dallas showed King’s guest, who had introduced herself the night before as “Naomi,” leaving with his 9-week-old bulldog puppy tucked under her arm.
King had just brought Daisy home to be a companion for his older bulldog, Diesel.
King didn’t remember much after coming home the night before, he told McClatchy.
“I remember coming inside. I offered her a drink and she very coyly insisted she mix it. I didn’t think anything of it, so I just let her,” he said.
Though he didn’t get a blood test, he said he believes he was drugged by “Naomi.” He also reported watches, jewelry and cash missing when he called Dallas police to report the incident, he said.
Now he’s offering a $1,000 reward for Daisy’s return.
FOX 4 in Dallas reported that police have at least two cases similar to King’s where the same suspect may have drugged and stolen from other men she accompanied home after a night at the bar.
King says it’s all very bizarre, but first and foremost, both he and Diesel just want Daisy back home.
“At this point, all I want is my dog back,” King said. “Initially, he kept looking for her. They instantly bonded. We both just miss Daisy.”
