FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2017, file photo, New England Patriots' James White scores the winning touchdown during overtime of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, in Houston. The Falcons and Patriots have lived in two different realities since their Super Bowl matchup in February. New England has savored the memories of how it turned a 25-point second-half deficit into largest comeback victory in Super Bowl history. Meanwhile, Atlanta has had to live through a constant stream of internet memes and endless jokes about the seemingly insurmountable lead it let slip away. Charlie Riedel, File AP Photo

National

Super Bowl rematch of Falcons-Patriots highlight Week 7

The Associated Press

October 22, 2017 12:53 PM

The best game of Week 7 in the NFL will be under the lights when the Atlanta Falcons visit the champion New England Patriots in their Super Bowl rematch.

The Falcons have heard reminders for months about blowing their 28-3 lead as victims of the largest comeback in Super Bowl history.

The blown lead came on the NFL's biggest stage, and even a win in the rematch won't erase that.

The bulk of the schedule features eight games including another London game pitting the Los Angeles Rams and their NFC West rivals Arizona.

Rams running back Todd Gurley has made it very clear he doesn't like being sent to England to play an opponent that is only a 45-minute flight away.

