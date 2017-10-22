National

October 22, 2017 4:17 PM

Reports of fake school bus turn out to be case of mistaken identity, schools say

By Don Sweeney

The news was alarming: Someone in an unmarked school bus had tried to pick up children Thursday near Ypsilanti, Mich., and sped off when a parent tried to investigate.

But it turned out to have been a mix-up, Van Buren Public Schools officials reported. The bus came from a new transportation provider for a nearby school, according a post on the district’s Facebook page.

Van Buren Public Schools was notified by the Washtenaw Sheriff&#039;s Office that the unmarked bus this morning was a new...

Posted by Van Buren Public Schools on&nbsp;Thursday, October 19, 2017

“We were reassured that it wasn’t anyone trying to abscond with our students,” Pam Johnson, an administrative assistant to Van Buren’s superintendent, told The Detroit Free Press.

The district serves Ypsilanti and Van Buren townships adjacent to the city of Ypsilanti, Mich., east of Ann Arbor.

Earlier Thursday, the district had posted a message to Facebook warning parents of the reported unmarked school bus. “Do not allow your students to approach any bus not clearly marked with Van Buren Public Schools on it,” advised the statement. Police and sheriff’s officials also said they were investigating the incident.

