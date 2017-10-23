Father of missing girl charged with first-degree felony

FILE- This undated photo provided by the Richardson Texas Police Department shows 3-year-old Sherin Mathews. Police in a Dallas suburb say they've found the body of a small child on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, not far from the home of Sherin Mathews, who's been missing since early this month. Her father, Wesley Mathews, has told authorities he ordered the child to stand next to a tree behind the fence at their home around 3 a.m. on Oct. 7 as punishment for not drinking her milk and she went missing. Police say the body hasn't been positively identified. Richardson Texas Police Department via AP)