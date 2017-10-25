National

12-foot alligator captured on beach

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 6:48 AM

VERO BEACH, Fla.

Trappers have captured a 12-foot (3-meter) alligator on a Florida beach.

Treasure Coast Newspapers report the reptile was spotted Sunday night near the Mooring Yacht & Country Club on Vero Beach.

Trapper Justin Morrison says the alligator appeared worn out from trying to get past the waves. He tied up the animal's limbs and covered its eyes. He says Florida rivers are filled with alligators, but it's rare to find one on a beach.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office says the alligator will be relocated.

