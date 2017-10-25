College unveils a mandatory patriotism class for all freshmen

More Videos 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him Pause 0:55 Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth 1:16 Rick Quinn, Jr. attacks Special Prosecutor David Pascoe as politically motivated 2:10 High-speed chase goes through SC cemetery 0:48 Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8 0:19 What Jake Bentley did on his weekend off 0:45 Jake Bentley, 'He was causing problems for us' 1:49 How Richard Quinn Sr. allegedly used lawmakers to woo CEO for personal profit 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 1:57 Lexington girls golf celebrates 12th state title Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

'Patriotic Education and Fitness' class is mandatory at College of the Ozarks College of the Ozarks in Missouri creates a mandatory “Patriotic Education and Fitness” class for freshmen. It will educate students on the American military and flag norms. College of the Ozarks in Missouri creates a mandatory “Patriotic Education and Fitness” class for freshmen. It will educate students on the American military and flag norms. College of the Ozarks

College of the Ozarks in Missouri creates a mandatory “Patriotic Education and Fitness” class for freshmen. It will educate students on the American military and flag norms. College of the Ozarks