Video shows plywood flying off truck and starting chain-reaction of interstate wrecks

More Videos 3:48 Florida Man Wrangles Alligator, Frees it From Plastic Ring Pause 2:23 Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 3:36 A’ja Wilson and Dawn Staley rehash their loss to Mizzou and their mentality for the rematch 1:18 Watch: Gamecock target Juwan Gary's highlights vs. Keenan 1:01 Beaufort County teacher passes note with student. Here’s what they wrote 0:50 USC target Rick Sandidge at 2017 Shrine Bowl 1:20 Prosecutor speaks 1:44 SC Mom has been living the American dream in Aiken long before DACA 1:20 Clemson AD Dan Radakovich talks football, basketball, baseball 1:30 Maik Kotsar previews South Carolina’s matchup with No. 14 Texas Tech Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The Interstate 75 crash occurred when the driver of a truck hauling plywood had a medical emergency, hit another car and drove into the median around a Richmond exit (90). The driver died later. Multiple vehicles were hit by flying debris and crashed. The crash was captured on surveillance cameras at American Haul Storage. American Haul Storage

The Interstate 75 crash occurred when the driver of a truck hauling plywood had a medical emergency, hit another car and drove into the median around a Richmond exit (90). The driver died later. Multiple vehicles were hit by flying debris and crashed. The crash was captured on surveillance cameras at American Haul Storage. American Haul Storage