American who joined, escaped Islamic State faces sentencing

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 5:06 AM

ALEXANDRIA, Va.

The only American citizen to be convicted in a U.S. jury trial of successfully joining the Islamic State overseas is facing a sentence of up to 35 years.

Twenty-seven-year-old Mohamad Khweis of Alexandria, Virginia, was convicted on terrorism charges this year in federal court in Virginia.

Khweis traveled to Islamic State-controlled territory in Iraq and Syria in December 2015, even obtaining an official membership card. But he found life there distasteful and escaped after a few months.

Prosecutors say Khweis volunteered to be a suicide bomber and deserves a 35-year prison sentence.

Defense lawyers are seeking a five-year prison term at Friday's sentencing hearing. They say Khweis never intended to harm the U.S., and that a harsh sentence would deter other Americans who joined the Islamic State from quitting.

