National

New York hospital delivers 4 sets of twins in single day

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 8:23 AM

MINEOLA, N.Y.

A Long Island hospital has welcomed a rare four sets of twins in a six-hour period.

The series of births at NYU Winthrop in Mineola started at 8:44 a.m. Wednesday when Brenda Alvarenga gave birth to Ava and Elena.

Shannon and Anthony Rogone then welcomed twins Sarah and Elise around 10 a.m. The births of Alexa and McKenzi followed an hour later to parents Darlene and Joe Sica.

Finally, Catherine and Joseph Monez welcomed twins Luke and Benjamin at 2:26 p.m.

The hospital's chief of maternal fetal medicine tells Newsday two sets of twins born at NYU Winthrop on the same day is rare, and four is unheard of.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

    This is Dean Otto in the emergency room after the 2016 crash; at that time, he was paralyzed from the waist down. He talks about what happened next.

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him
Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon 0:04

Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon
Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 2:03

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday

View More Video