'He was a good driver': 10-year-old leads police on an hour-long, 100 mph car chase

10-year-old boy leads police on 100 mph car chase A 10-year-old Cleveland boy on stole his family's car for the second time in a month, leading to a 100 mph chase with the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Thursday, October 26, 2017. The pursuit lasted over 50 miles and involved a dozen police and state cruisers. A 10-year-old Cleveland boy on stole his family's car for the second time in a month, leading to a 100 mph chase with the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Thursday, October 26, 2017. The pursuit lasted over 50 miles and involved a dozen police and state cruisers. Ohio State Highway Patrol

