Researchers at Stanford University uncovered a link between marijuana use and sexual activity. Pot smokers had 20 percent more sex than abstainers.
Researchers at Stanford University uncovered a link between marijuana use and sexual activity. Pot smokers had 20 percent more sex than abstainers. Randall Benton TNS
Researchers at Stanford University uncovered a link between marijuana use and sexual activity. Pot smokers had 20 percent more sex than abstainers. Randall Benton TNS

National

Smoke weed, have sex? Science confirms pot smokers get freaky more often

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer

October 27, 2017 10:57 AM

Smoking a joint may lead to more than just the munchies and a buzz. According to a new study from Stanford University, pot smokers have significantly more sex than non-smokers —and the conclusions are pretty definitive.

The study, conducted by researchers at Stanford University’s medical school and published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, analyzed 50,000 Americans between the ages of 25 and 45 to determine if there was a connection between the frequency of sex and the frequency of marijuana use. The results were ‘unambiguous,” the scientists say.

For years, scientists have generally found in studies that marijuana use lead to sexual problems. One 2010 study suggested that pot is related to a decreased sex drive . Another 2011 study found marijuana was related to worse actual performance in bed, and yet another study in 2012 found that weed seemed to cause erectile dysfunction in some cases. Even so, pot smokers appear to be having more sex than their straighter-edged pals, the researchers wrote in a statement.

It’s the first time such a study has been conducted, especially at this scale, the study’s senior author, Michael Eisenberg, MD, said in the statement. With the legalization of marijuana on a march through the states, this study sheds some light on a drug that remains both stunningly popular (up to 33 million reportedly partake, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health) and yet difficult to legally analyze in medical labs, researchers told Washington Post columnist Robert Gebelhoff.

Study subjects were asked ow many times they had heterosexual intercourse in the past four weeks and how frequently they smoked marijuana in the last year. Female smokers reported having sex 7.1 times during the previous four weeks, compared to only 6 times for non-smokers. Male smokers reported having sex 6.9 times, and non-smokers reported having sex only 5.6 times.

“In other words, pot users are having about 20 percent more sex than pot abstainers,” Eisenberg said in the statement.

“I think if you asked a man or a woman, 20 more times to have sex over a year, that would seem like a lot,” Eisenberg told Reuters.

Of course, the study doesn’t necessarily indicate that weed causes people to have more sex. Perhaps people who smoke have traits that make them more likely to have more sex. Eisenberg takes pains to point this out, saying in his statement that the results “(don’t) say if you smoke more marijuana, you’ll have more sex.”

On the other hand, it could really be that the weed is causing people to want more sex. “It may be that marijuana increases arousal and sexual satisfaction,” Eisenberg told the Mercury News, and in at least one study, women who watched sexual films became more aroused when they had marijuana in their systems than those who did not.

Considering the study found that frequency of sex actually seemed to rise at the same time people increased their dosages of marijuana, he may be on to something. Still, Eisenberg told The Mercury News he wasn’t giving anyone license to use drugs as a relationship enhancer.

“It’s too early to recommend it as treatment,” he told the paper.

More Videos

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Pause
Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph 1:57

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph

Watch Soda City come to life in this painting in a minute 0:57

Watch Soda City come to life in this painting in a minute

Game preview: Spotlight on USC run game, pass rush vs. Vandy 4:08

Game preview: Spotlight on USC run game, pass rush vs. Vandy

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Who are these bums? Things have changed for South Carolina basketball 1:20

Who are these bums? Things have changed for South Carolina basketball

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8 0:48

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8

The Biggest Show in Town: Gilbert football basking in turnaround 3:09

The Biggest Show in Town: Gilbert football basking in turnaround

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters 10:18

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters

Brad Brownell previews Clemson season at ACC Media Day 3:01

Brad Brownell previews Clemson season at ACC Media Day

  • Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

    In January 2018, state and local authorities will begin issuing licenses for the sale of legal recreational marijuana. But what do you need to know before you rush to the dispensary? Information courtesy of Ballotpedia.com.

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

In January 2018, state and local authorities will begin issuing licenses for the sale of legal recreational marijuana. But what do you need to know before you rush to the dispensary? Information courtesy of Ballotpedia.com.

Video produced by Emily Zentner/The Sacramento Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Pause
Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph 1:57

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph

Watch Soda City come to life in this painting in a minute 0:57

Watch Soda City come to life in this painting in a minute

Game preview: Spotlight on USC run game, pass rush vs. Vandy 4:08

Game preview: Spotlight on USC run game, pass rush vs. Vandy

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Who are these bums? Things have changed for South Carolina basketball 1:20

Who are these bums? Things have changed for South Carolina basketball

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8 0:48

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8

The Biggest Show in Town: Gilbert football basking in turnaround 3:09

The Biggest Show in Town: Gilbert football basking in turnaround

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters 10:18

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters

Brad Brownell previews Clemson season at ACC Media Day 3:01

Brad Brownell previews Clemson season at ACC Media Day

  • Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

    This is Dean Otto in the emergency room after the 2016 crash; at that time, he was paralyzed from the waist down. He talks about what happened next.

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

View More Video