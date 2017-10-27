He was too drunk to drive — so he put his 11-year-old nephew behind the wheel, cops say

Police arrested a man in California Sunday after he allegedly had his 11-year-old nephew drive his car because he was too drunk.
It was just before 3 p.m. when a police officer noticed something odd inside a car that was about to turn onto a busy road — the driver appeared to be a kid, according to a news release from the Port Hueneme Police Department.
The police department wrote that the officer “observed several noticeable traffic violations” and pulled over the vehicle in Port Hueneme, California.
That’s when the officer noticed the young driver was sitting on a sweatshirt to help him see over the steering wheel and that a man was sitting slumped over in the passenger seat, police said.
Police identified the 29-year-old man as Genoro Lopez, who appeared drunk and had an open beer in his lap, authorities told KTLA5.
The young driver, who told police that he is 11, first said his uncle was giving him a driving lesson. But he would eventually change his story and say that he was actually driving because Lopez was too intoxicated, police say.
Police say they took the 11-year-old to his mother and had Lopez step out of the vehicle.
They allegedly found an imitation firearm between his car seat and the vehicle door, so police handcuffed Lopez and checked to see if he had a prior criminal record.
Officers discovered that Lopez already had a warrant for unlicensed driving, and the 29-year-old told them that his nephew drove his car because he didn’t want to get a DUI.
According to police, Lopez had also allegedly been using meth a few hours before his arrest when he was watching his nephew.
“It’s just crazy that he put his nephew and the public in danger,” Port Hueneme police Sgt. Christopher Graham said to KTLA5, “just because he didn’t want to go to jail.”
He was arrested on the spot and charged with felony child endangerment and having an open container of alcohol in a car. Lopez — already arrested for drunk driving in May —was also charged with his outstanding warrant for being an unlicensed driver, police said.
He is in Ventura County Mail Jail with bail set at $50,000, police said. Lopez will be in court on Nov. 1, the Ventura County Star reported.
