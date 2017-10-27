Police arrested Genoro Lopez for allegedly making his nephew drive his car because he was too drunk.
Police arrested Genoro Lopez for allegedly making his nephew drive his car because he was too drunk. Port Hueneme Police Department
Police arrested Genoro Lopez for allegedly making his nephew drive his car because he was too drunk. Port Hueneme Police Department

National

He was too drunk to drive — so he put his 11-year-old nephew behind the wheel, cops say

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

October 27, 2017 4:28 PM

Police arrested a man in California Sunday after he allegedly had his 11-year-old nephew drive his car because he was too drunk.

It was just before 3 p.m. when a police officer noticed something odd inside a car that was about to turn onto a busy road — the driver appeared to be a kid, according to a news release from the Port Hueneme Police Department.

The police department wrote that the officer “observed several noticeable traffic violations” and pulled over the vehicle in Port Hueneme, California.

That’s when the officer noticed the young driver was sitting on a sweatshirt to help him see over the steering wheel and that a man was sitting slumped over in the passenger seat, police said.

Police identified the 29-year-old man as Genoro Lopez, who appeared drunk and had an open beer in his lap, authorities told KTLA5.

The young driver, who told police that he is 11, first said his uncle was giving him a driving lesson. But he would eventually change his story and say that he was actually driving because Lopez was too intoxicated, police say.

Police say they took the 11-year-old to his mother and had Lopez step out of the vehicle.

They allegedly found an imitation firearm between his car seat and the vehicle door, so police handcuffed Lopez and checked to see if he had a prior criminal record.

Officers discovered that Lopez already had a warrant for unlicensed driving, and the 29-year-old told them that his nephew drove his car because he didn’t want to get a DUI.

According to police, Lopez had also allegedly been using meth a few hours before his arrest when he was watching his nephew.

“It’s just crazy that he put his nephew and the public in danger,” Port Hueneme police Sgt. Christopher Graham said to KTLA5, “just because he didn’t want to go to jail.”

He was arrested on the spot and charged with felony child endangerment and having an open container of alcohol in a car. Lopez — already arrested for drunk driving in May —was also charged with his outstanding warrant for being an unlicensed driver, police said.

He is in Ventura County Mail Jail with bail set at $50,000, police said. Lopez will be in court on Nov. 1, the Ventura County Star reported.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

    This is Dean Otto in the emergency room after the 2016 crash; at that time, he was paralyzed from the waist down. He talks about what happened next.

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him
Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon 0:04

Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon
Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 2:03

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday

View More Video