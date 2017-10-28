Angela Rena
Angela Rena

National

Mysterious jumbo hog roams Alabama neighborhood: ‘You get bacon! EVERYBODY GETS BACON’

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

October 28, 2017 12:02 PM

A huge hog roamed an Alabama neighborhood earlier this week, prompting jokes galore about bacon and barbeques.

The hog was captured on camera by Angela Rena, who was sitting in her car in Phenix City, Ala., when she spotted the animal.

AJ Young expressed in a Facebook comment that a bacon-lover’s dream had come true: “You get bacon! You get bacon! You get bacon! EVERYBODY GETS BACON.”

Another friend was surprised the hog had not yet been slaughtered “this close to Thanksgiving.”

Capture
Angela Rena

“My neighborhood hog wild,” one person wrote.

“Porkchop sandwiches for the whole neighborhood,” Takuanda Collier added.

In a Facebook post, Rena posted a brief clip of the hog standing in the grass. She jokingly wrote, “why yall sending me all these friends request ... HE'S NOT MY FRIEND.”

WKRG, a local news affiliate, reported it was unclear whom the hog belonged to or if animal control corralled the beast.

Rena told The Star that, as far as she knew, the hog had not been captured as of Saturday morning.

For more photos and video of the wild hog, visit Rena’s Facebook page.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

    This is Dean Otto in the emergency room after the 2016 crash; at that time, he was paralyzed from the waist down. He talks about what happened next.

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him
Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon 0:04

Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon
Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 2:03

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday

View More Video