Mysterious jumbo hog roams Alabama neighborhood: ‘You get bacon! EVERYBODY GETS BACON’

A huge hog roamed an Alabama neighborhood earlier this week, prompting jokes galore about bacon and barbeques.
The hog was captured on camera by Angela Rena, who was sitting in her car in Phenix City, Ala., when she spotted the animal.
AJ Young expressed in a Facebook comment that a bacon-lover’s dream had come true: “You get bacon! You get bacon! You get bacon! EVERYBODY GETS BACON.”
Another friend was surprised the hog had not yet been slaughtered “this close to Thanksgiving.”
“My neighborhood hog wild,” one person wrote.
“Porkchop sandwiches for the whole neighborhood,” Takuanda Collier added.
In a Facebook post, Rena posted a brief clip of the hog standing in the grass. She jokingly wrote, “why yall sending me all these friends request ... HE'S NOT MY FRIEND.”
WKRG, a local news affiliate, reported it was unclear whom the hog belonged to or if animal control corralled the beast.
Rena told The Star that, as far as she knew, the hog had not been captured as of Saturday morning.
For more photos and video of the wild hog, visit Rena’s Facebook page.
Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg
Comments