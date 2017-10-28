National

Tropical Storm Phillipe forms over Cuba; heading to Florida

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017

MIAMI

The depression soaking parts of western Cuba has formed into Tropical Storm Phillipe and is expected to dump heavy rains across South Florida and the Keys.

The National Hurricane Center said Saturday evening the storm is moving toward the north at 28 mph (45 kph) and this motion is expected to continue followed by a turn toward the northeast early Sunday when a faster motion toward the northeast is expected. The center of Philippe will move into the Straits of Florida Saturday evening, and move across the Florida Keys or the southern tip of the Florida peninsula overnight and across the northwestern Bahamas Sunday morning.

Philippe's maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (64 kph) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

The storm is located 75 miles (120 kilometers) southwest of the Florida Keys.

