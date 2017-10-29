Video captures an inmate brutally beating her for 43 seconds. Why didn’t anyone help?

More Videos 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him Pause 0:51 Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs Vanderbilt 1:05 Run, Jake, Run: Taking stock of Bentley's wheels 1:13 Former Clemson coach Danny Ford honored for Hall of Fame induction 3:11 Clemson coach Dabo Swinney recaps win over Georgia Tech 1:32 Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 0:49 What we learned in South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt 2:26 Postgame reaction from Lexington's win over White Knoll 2:21 Why this aspiring SC teacher fled the classroom 1:25 Gamecocks turn attention to big game vs. Georgia Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Prison officer released video of beating, then 3 others were killed Rosie Anderson was brutally attacked inside Central Prison in 2015. She survived - and posted the video of when she was attacked, hoping to make prisons safer. Since then, three other North Carolina prison employees have been killed. In April, Sgt. Meggan Callahan was beaten to death with a fire extinguisher, authorities say. In October, prison employees Veronica Darden and Justin Smith were also killed. Rosie Anderson was brutally attacked inside Central Prison in 2015. She survived - and posted the video of when she was attacked, hoping to make prisons safer. Since then, three other North Carolina prison employees have been killed. In April, Sgt. Meggan Callahan was beaten to death with a fire extinguisher, authorities say. In October, prison employees Veronica Darden and Justin Smith were also killed. John D. Simmons

Rosie Anderson was brutally attacked inside Central Prison in 2015. She survived - and posted the video of when she was attacked, hoping to make prisons safer. Since then, three other North Carolina prison employees have been killed. In April, Sgt. Meggan Callahan was beaten to death with a fire extinguisher, authorities say. In October, prison employees Veronica Darden and Justin Smith were also killed. John D. Simmons