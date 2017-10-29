Austin law enforcement have arrested a man suspected of shooting four at a Halloween party dressed as Santa Claus.
He shot people at Halloween party while dressed as Santa Claus, police say

By Donovan Harrell

October 29, 2017 6:09 PM

Police in Austin, Texas say a man dressed as Santa Claus shot four people at a Halloween party Sunday morning.

Austin Police Detective Lee Knouse said in a press conference that around 6:12 a.m., Austin PD was alerted to a shooting at a private residence where a Halloween party was taking place.

There were four victims in the incident, according to Austin Emergency Medical Services. Two of the victims, a male and female both in their 30s, had critical, life-threatening injuries. A third victim was described as a female in her 30s with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

The fourth victim refused emergency medical services, Knouse said. The suspect was described to police as a white male dressed in a Santa Claus outfit.

The shooting wasn’t random and the suspect was known to the partygoers. Police arrested the suspect at a second, separate location where no violence was reported Knouse said.

No charges have been reported as the investigation is still ongoing.

