FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2017 file photo, Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti speaks prior to signing a partnership agreement with his Paris counterpart Anne Hidalgo regarding the Olympic Games in Paris. On Sunday, Oct. 29, Garcetti announced on Twitter that he will not be a candidate for governor of California in 2018.
National

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says no to run for governor

The Associated Press

October 29, 2017 8:02 PM

LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says he will not run for governor of California.

Garcetti tweeted his decision Sunday, saying he wants to continue to serve in Los Angeles because he's passionate about his city and family.

The 46-year-old decisively won a second four-year term in March. He can't run for a third under LA term limits.

Some political observers have speculated the Democrat may be eyeing a presidential bid in 2020.

Several people are hoping to replace Gov. Jerry Brown when his second term ends next year. The leading candidates are Republican businessman John Cox, Assemblyman Travis Allen, Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, and ex-Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

