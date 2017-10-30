Father gun downs daughter’s boyfriend, then kills himself, police say

A father fatally shot his daughter’s boyfriend late Friday and then ran over both his daughter and the boyfriend before driving to a different to location to shoot himself.
Police said they have not determined what led to the shooting, and the identities of the victims have not been released.
Detectives said the woman’s father appears to have followed the couple to a business in Lincoln Square in north Arlington and then shot his daughter’s boyfriend in the parking lot. As she attended to her boyfriend, the father ran over both of them, according to a news release from the Arlington Police Department. Detectives are still investigating.
The daughter was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the news release.
Man shoots daughter's boyfriend, runs over couple in Arlington https://t.co/wakiQofsFM pic.twitter.com/5Ywzhpqemx— WFAA-TV (@wfaachannel8) October 28, 2017
Police responded to the shooting call about 10 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Lincoln Square.
When officers arrived they found the boyfriend dead from gunshot wounds, and the injured woman.
Officers later located the father, believed to be in his 40s, at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, in the 3400 block of West Division Street.
The father was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.
